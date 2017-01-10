Fishburn, Chugg lead list of Utah Golf Association honorees
Patrick Fishburn was named the 2016 Utah Golf Association Men's Player of the Year at the annual UGA awards dinner at Alpine Country Club on Wednesday night. The BYU junior had a tremendous year that included victories in the Utah State Amateur and the Salt Lake City Amateur, the two major amateur events of the summer.
