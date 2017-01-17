First-ever SLC tech summit seeks to shape Utah into national and global hub
Thousands gathered Thursday and Friday in Salt Lake City to be inspired, uplifted and informed by leaders of the tech and startup worlds as Silicon Slopes kicked off its inaugural tech conference. Silicon Slopes Summit is the product of a merge between Silicon Slopes , an organization that seeks to provide resources for technology companies, people, investors and organizations associated with Utah, and Beehive Startups , an organization that helps empower entrepreneurs in Utah.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|Thu
|Jusmysecert
|36
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Wed
|Peter T
|137
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Wed
|token
|46
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Pam
|6
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Labaron
|32
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Jan 16
|Charlie P
|105
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|Jan 16
|Premia
|6
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC