Filipino-born Oscar Azarcon Solis named 10th bishop of Salt Lake Diocese
Pope Francis has named Bishop Oscar Azarcon Solis, an auxiliary bishop in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, as the 10th bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City. Bishop Solis, 63, was the first Filipino-American bishop ordained in the United States.
