FanX 2017 announces 'Comic King' Stan...

FanX 2017 announces 'Comic King' Stan Lee for final appearance

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Fans costumed as Wolverine and Mystique were among the comic book and pop-culture enthusiasts who convened Wednesday at the state Capitol, and the characters' creator will be back in Utah's capital city in March. Stan Lee, the man behind many of Marvel's most recognizable heroes, is expected to make his third and final appearance in Salt Lake City for FanX 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38 3 hr Maggie 5
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) 3 hr Chano 102
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) 13 hr Stephanie 35
LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16) 13 hr Dahalu 10
Vote for Hillary 14 hr Go Blue Forever 81
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) Wed Jusmysecert 43
Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT ) Wed wake up fast 1
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,129 • Total comments across all topics: 277,853,232

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC