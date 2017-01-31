Ex-Utah State player gets month in jail on drug, gun charges
A former Utah State football player convicted of drug and gun charges has been sentenced to a month in jail. Police arrested Christopher Copier in April after undercover agents say they bought drugs from him and served a search warrant that turned up a quarter-pound of marijuana, dozens of ecstasy pills, psychedelic mushrooms and a bag of Xanax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|4 hr
|Kisser5101
|32,101
|Stop the crimes
|6 hr
|Stop the crime
|1
|Orrin hatch
|6 hr
|Stop the crime
|5
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Susan
|15
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Mon
|Tophlilas
|108
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Jan 28
|Ramon
|28,900
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Jan 26
|Terry
|47
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC