Ex-Utah State player gets month in jail on drug, gun charges

A former Utah State football player convicted of drug and gun charges has been sentenced to a month in jail. Police arrested Christopher Copier in April after undercover agents say they bought drugs from him and served a search warrant that turned up a quarter-pound of marijuana, dozens of ecstasy pills, psychedelic mushrooms and a bag of Xanax.

