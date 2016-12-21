Ex-Utah lawmaker missing after leavin...

Ex-Utah lawmaker missing after leaving for trail run

18 hrs ago

Police are searching for a former Utah lawmaker who disappeared after he left to go on a run in southern Utah. St. George police said Sunday that Chad Bennion was last seen when he took his car, Oldsmobile Bravada, to go trail running Saturday afternoon.

