Ex-Utah lawmaker missing after leaving for trail run
Police are searching for a former Utah lawmaker who disappeared after he left to go on a run in southern Utah. St. George police said Sunday that Chad Bennion was last seen when he took his car, Oldsmobile Bravada, to go trail running Saturday afternoon.
