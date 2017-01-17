Elephant protein destroys human cancer cells, researchers say
Though there's no guarantee the protein will work in humans, researchers hope to do further animal and human testing in the next few years. SALT LAKE CITY, UT Researchers in Utah are hoping they have found a key to fight the war on cancer using elephant protein.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|14 hr
|Peter T
|158
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|14 hr
|token
|46
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|14 hr
|Pam
|6
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|14 hr
|Labaron
|32
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Mon
|Charlie P
|105
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|Mon
|Premia
|6
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Jan 16
|Jusmysecert
|49
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC