Editorial: Releasing police body cam videos should be quick, routine.
In this screen grab from the body cam video of Salt Lake City police officer Jordan Winegard, Abdullahi "Abdi" Mohamed can be seen approaching Kelly Mcrae, right, during an altercation on Rio Grande Street in Feb. 2016. In this screen grab from the body cam video of Salt Lake City police officer Jordan Winegard, Abdullahi "Abdi" Mohamed can be seen approaching Kelly Mcrae, right, during an altercation on Rio Grande Street in Feb. 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Orrin hatch
|11 hr
|Paris
|2
|Utah sucks
|11 hr
|Paris
|16
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Mon
|Doug
|8
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Mon
|Lisa
|28,899
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Mon
|Cheryl
|32,093
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Mon
|Cindy
|106
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Brad
|13
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC