Early construction work underway near Salt Lake City prison site
After years of planning and public controversy, the first phase of construction work for the new Utah State Prison in Salt Lake City's remote west side is underway. Crews this week were busy hauling and smoothing gravel to form the beginnings of a temporary road near the 7200 West exit off I-80.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tiny House Village In SLC
|13 hr
|HMadison10
|1
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Sat
|Roland
|40
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Sat
|Kathy
|88
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Dec 29
|Denise R
|31
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Dec 29
|Kasick of Pancakes
|153
|brickstone on 33rd
|Dec 29
|DixonJr
|8
|Utah sucks
|Dec 29
|Nancy G
|13
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC