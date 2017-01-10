'Driven by politics': Homelessness expert slams Salt Lake's plan for 4 resource centers

One month after Salt Lake leaders named four sites for the city's new homeless resource centers, an expert on homelessness blasted their approach as counterproductive and poorly planned. Robert Marbut Jr., author of "The Seven Guiding Principles of Homeless Transformation " and the founder of a homelessness reduction consulting firm, told reporters Friday that the city's strategy for four new sites "doesn't add up."

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.