Dog dispute leads to kidnapping; 74-year-old woman arrested, police say

A 74-year-old woman and another man have been arrested for investigation of aggravated kidnapping after the pair allegedly assaulted a woman for trying to sell a dog the elderly woman used to own. Linda Louise Eastin, 74, of Salt Lake City, and Steven Wade Foster, 49, of West Jordan, were arrested Sunday for investigation of aggravated kidnapping and robbery.

