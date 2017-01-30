Dinosaurs brought to life at museum f...

Dinosaurs brought to life at museum festival

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Deseret News

Sandy Phung holds her daughter, Aria, as she plays with a dinosaur display during DinoFest at the Natural History Museum of Utah in Salt Lake City on Sunday. The two-day event gave patrons a rare look inside the museum's Paleo Prep Lab, a chance to see fossils not usually on display and to hear from more than a dozen scientists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Parker Welding (May '14) Sun RjosephA 12
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Sun Lotteries Abandon... 32,096
Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16) Sat Wahla 14
News Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07) Sat Ramon 28,900
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Jan 26 Terry 47
Utah sucks Jan 26 Terry 17
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Jan 26 Jacklynn 107
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,240 • Total comments across all topics: 278,401,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC