DataBank Buys C7, Enters Salt Lake City Data Center Market
DataBank, a Dallas-based data center provider, has acquired C7 Data Centers, adding Salt Lake City to the list of secondary data center markets it operates in, the companies announced Tuesday. The deal is the latest example of the ongoing consolidation in the data center provider industry, both in tier-one and tier-two markets.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Data Center Knowledge.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|21 hr
|Charlie P
|105
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|23 hr
|Premia
|6
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Mon
|Sammy
|44
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Mon
|Jusmysecert
|49
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|Mon
|Horce
|3
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Sun
|Tyma
|42
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Jan 13
|yup
|5
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC