DataBank Buys C7, Enters Salt Lake Ci...

DataBank Buys C7, Enters Salt Lake City Data Center Market

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Data Center Knowledge

DataBank, a Dallas-based data center provider, has acquired C7 Data Centers, adding Salt Lake City to the list of secondary data center markets it operates in, the companies announced Tuesday. The deal is the latest example of the ongoing consolidation in the data center provider industry, both in tier-one and tier-two markets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Data Center Knowledge.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) 21 hr Charlie P 105
Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38 23 hr Premia 6
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Mon Sammy 44
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) Mon Jusmysecert 49
Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT ) Mon Horce 3
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... Sun Tyma 42
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Jan 13 yup 5
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,416 • Total comments across all topics: 278,004,547

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC