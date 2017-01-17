Consumer Price Index: Wages Grow at Fast Clip While Index Declines
Salt Lake City-For the second month in a row, the Zions Bank Wasatch Front Consumer Price Index surpassed the Fed's national inflation target of 2 percent. While the CPI decreased 0.2 percent from November to December on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, it has actually risen 2.1 percent since this same time last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Utah Business.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|10 hr
|Jusmysecert
|36
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Wed
|Peter T
|158
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Wed
|token
|46
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Pam
|6
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Labaron
|32
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Jan 16
|Charlie P
|105
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|Jan 16
|Premia
|6
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC