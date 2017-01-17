Consumer Price Index: Wages Grow at F...

Consumer Price Index: Wages Grow at Fast Clip While Index Declines

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Utah Business

Salt Lake City-For the second month in a row, the Zions Bank Wasatch Front Consumer Price Index surpassed the Fed's national inflation target of 2 percent. While the CPI decreased 0.2 percent from November to December on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, it has actually risen 2.1 percent since this same time last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Utah Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) 10 hr Jusmysecert 36
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... Wed Peter T 158
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Wed token 46
Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15) Wed Pam 6
Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12) Wed Labaron 32
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) Jan 16 Charlie P 105
Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38 Jan 16 Premia 6
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,120 • Total comments across all topics: 278,077,973

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC