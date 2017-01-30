Colorado gov: State would be good home for Outdoor Retailer
As attendees of the Outdoor Retailer trade show in Salt Lake City grow increasingly concerned about Utah's push to sell federal public lands, Colorado's governor says his state would be a good fit for the show. John Hickenlooper tells The Denver Post that competition is healthy, and he'll always argue that Colorado is a better place for shows involving the outdoors industry.
