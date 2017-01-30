Colorado gov: State would be good hom...

Colorado gov: State would be good home for Outdoor Retailer

Read more: KSL-TV

As attendees of the Outdoor Retailer trade show in Salt Lake City grow increasingly concerned about Utah's push to sell federal public lands, Colorado's governor says his state would be a good fit for the show. John Hickenlooper tells The Denver Post that competition is healthy, and he'll always argue that Colorado is a better place for shows involving the outdoors industry.

