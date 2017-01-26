Catholic choir, other school groups r...

Catholic choir, other school groups rally at Utah Capitol for clean air

Several hundred students gathered on the front steps of the Capitol building Thursday to call attention to the issue of smog. Barely through its first full week in session, the Utah Legislature has seen a number of groups trying to grab their attention over such issues as women's rights, the horrors of opioid addiction and the annual entreaty to fix the state's pollution problems.

Salt Lake City, UT

