Catholic choir, other school groups rally at Utah Capitol for clean air
Several hundred students gathered on the front steps of the Capitol building Thursday to call attention to the issue of smog. Barely through its first full week in session, the Utah Legislature has seen a number of groups trying to grab their attention over such issues as women's rights, the horrors of opioid addiction and the annual entreaty to fix the state's pollution problems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSL-TV.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|9 hr
|Terry
|47
|Utah sucks
|10 hr
|Terry
|17
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|10 hr
|Jacklynn
|107
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|14 hr
|Felisha
|32,094
|Orrin hatch
|Thu
|Trump
|3
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Jan 23
|Doug
|8
|Mormons: We are Christians, too (Apr '07)
|Jan 23
|Lisa
|28,899
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC