California man charged with leaving scene of fatal Utah crash

Charges have been filed against a California man who allegedly struck and killed a motorcyclist in Taylorsville more than a year ago, and then fled Utah. Tyler Mackenzie Hurt, 25, believed to be living in Redding, Calif., was charged last month in Salt Lake City's 3rd District Court with one count of third-degree felony failure to stop at a serious injury accident in connection with the November 2015 death of 19-year-old Edgar Osvaldo Frayre-Rodriguez.

