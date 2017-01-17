Business leaders: Inland port could make Utah a freight hub
Almost 150 years after the Transcontinental Railroad was completed in northern Utah, some of the state's top business leaders said Tuesday that building another major junction here - an inland port - could provide a major boost to the local economy as cargo is ferried from West Coast seaports to the rest of the country. Similar "dry ports" have been built around the country in places such as Kansas City, Missouri, and Greenville, South Carolina, creating shipping hubs where cargo containers are processed, stored and transferred from trucks and rail cars.
