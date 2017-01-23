Brooke Mueller is back home after sti...

Brooke Mueller is back home after stint in rehab

Read more: Anniston Star

The 39-year-old former wife of Charlie Sheen is back home with her family after being hospitalised last year when she was found walking barefoot and looking confused near a bar in Salt Lake City in Utah with her and the 'Two and a Half Men' star's children, seven-year-old Bob and Max. The 'Strictly Sexual' star is focusing all of her time on staying sober as looks to have a much healthier 2017.

Salt Lake City, UT

