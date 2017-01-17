Briefs: DeYoung auction, LifeVantage, Lee's
Jewelry and other items hidden in a ceiling by the Utah businessman convicted of stealing nearly $25 million in retirement funds from clients will go up for auction on Saturday. The auction is being conducted at the request of government regulators by Erkelens & Olson Auctioneers at 430 W. 300 North in Salt Lake City, beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
