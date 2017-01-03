Brandon Young Joins KEGA/Salt Lake City For Middays
ALL ACCESS has learned that LEIGHTON BROADCASTING Country KYCK/GRAND FORKS, ND PD/Brand Manager BRANDON YOUNG, aka "SHOTGUN JACKSON," has joined BROADWAY MEDIA Country KEGA /SALT LAKE CITY, UT for middays and sister 80s KYMV for morning drive, where he is already on the job. Congratulate YOUNG here .
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|5 hr
|Pope Closet Emeritus
|156
|Volunteers of America helping young homeless me... (Dec '13)
|8 hr
|Mazda7674
|6
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|8 hr
|John L
|41
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|9 hr
|Propagandist
|34
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|9 hr
|Gail
|92
|Vote for Hillary
|Mon
|Labouj
|75
|brickstone on 33rd
|Mon
|Robb
|9
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC