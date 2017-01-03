Brandon Young Joins KEGA/Salt Lake Ci...

Brandon Young Joins KEGA/Salt Lake City For Middays

ALL ACCESS has learned that LEIGHTON BROADCASTING Country KYCK/GRAND FORKS, ND PD/Brand Manager BRANDON YOUNG, aka "SHOTGUN JACKSON," has joined BROADWAY MEDIA Country KEGA /SALT LAKE CITY, UT for middays and sister 80s KYMV for morning drive, where he is already on the job. Congratulate YOUNG here .

