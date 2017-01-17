Boy accused in girl's death to be tre...

Boy accused in girl's death to be treated in juvenile lockup

A Salt Lake City-area teenager declared mentally incompetent for trial on murder and sexual assault charges in the death of a 12-year-old neighbor girl will stay in juvenile detention during treatment, a judge said Tuesday. The teenager can't be sent to the Utah State Hospital for mental treatment because of his age, but attorneys have worked out a plan to try and make him fit for trial.

