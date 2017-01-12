Book review: Clair M. Poulson's 'Out Lawyered' mixes romance, small-town murder
Still reeling from the botched prosecution of the drunk driver responsible for the death of his sister, Duchesne County prosecutor Saxon Cartwright is set to prosecute a strikingly similar case in the recent novel "Out Lawyered." Cartwright is determined to make sure that history does not repeat itself.
