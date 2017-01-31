Bomb threat forces evacuation of Salt Lake City's Jewish Community Center
The Salt Lake Tribune) Salt Lake City Police wait with staff members outside the Jewish Community Center Tuesday Jan 31 as a bomb threat is being investigated. Pre-school and kindergarten students were evacuated to the University of Utah Hospital nearby.
