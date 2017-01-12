Body cam footage of police shooting Abdi Mohamed should be released, Utah Records Committee says
The Salt Lake Tribune) About a dozen members of Utahns Against Police Brutality hold a protest in front of the Utah State Archives Building in Salt Lake City Thursday Jan. 12 in support of the ACLU and Dissenters For Justice, who are arguing a GRAMA request before the State Records Committee for release of the police shooting video of Abdi Mohamed. The Salt Lake Tribune) About a dozen members of Utahns Against Police Brutality hold a protest in front of the Utah State Archives Building in Salt Lake City Thursday Jan. 12 in support of the ACLU and Dissenters For Justice, who are arguing a GRAMA request before the State Records Committee for release of the police shooting video of Abdi Mohamed.
