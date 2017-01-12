Body cam footage of police shooting A...

Body cam footage of police shooting Abdi Mohamed should be released, Utah Records Committee says

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

The Salt Lake Tribune) About a dozen members of Utahns Against Police Brutality hold a protest in front of the Utah State Archives Building in Salt Lake City Thursday Jan. 12 in support of the ACLU and Dissenters For Justice, who are arguing a GRAMA request before the State Records Committee for release of the police shooting video of Abdi Mohamed. The Salt Lake Tribune) About a dozen members of Utahns Against Police Brutality hold a protest in front of the Utah State Archives Building in Salt Lake City Thursday Jan. 12 in support of the ACLU and Dissenters For Justice, who are arguing a GRAMA request before the State Records Committee for release of the police shooting video of Abdi Mohamed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11) 7 hr NotPoliticallyCor... 103
Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT ) 7 hr The Mormon Doormen 2
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) 8 hr RedheadLx93 44
Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38 12 hr Maggie 5
a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11) 22 hr Stephanie 35
LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16) 22 hr Dahalu 10
Vote for Hillary 23 hr Go Blue Forever 81
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,736 • Total comments across all topics: 277,864,005

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC