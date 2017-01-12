Biskupski says she wasn't aware of Sugar House site's $7 million price
Amid Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams' public concerns about the $7 million cost of the Sugar House site for a homeless resource centers, City Council members say they didn't know the price tag until after it was revealed in media reports. "The price was not revealed to me either," the mayor told the Deseret News Thursday when asked about why council members weren't aware of the price.
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|21 hr
|yup
|5
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Fri
|Jusmysecert
|45
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Thu
|NotPoliticallyCor...
|103
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|Thu
|The Mormon Doormen
|2
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|Thu
|Maggie
|5
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|Jan 12
|Stephanie
|35
|LDS Church ( REPENT) (Jun '16)
|Jan 12
|Dahalu
|10
