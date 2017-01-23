Avalanche warning in Utah; ski resort...

Avalanche warning in Utah; ski resort worker briefly trapped

A ski resort worker who had just finished helping clear skiers off the slopes because of a threat of avalanches said Tuesday he got stranded in one himself in the mountains of northern Utah. Powder Mountain marketing manager Jean-Pierre Goulet spent about 45 minutes stranded in his truck on State Road 158 northeast of Ogden after an avalanche slid across the road Monday.

