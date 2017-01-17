ARTS & CULTURE: Another insight on PSFK for Members
Patrick M. Byrne, founder of Overstock, discusses how the future of the workplace is really about the future of workers, fostering the kind of collaboration that comes from informal day-to-day connections creativity and camaraderie. By 2014, Overstock had grown to 1,500 employees, and was approaching $2 billion per year in revenue.
