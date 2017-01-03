(Al Hartmann | The Salt Lake Tribune) Thomas Friedman, three-time...

The Salt Lake Tribune) Thomas Friedman, three-time Pullitzer Prize winner for the New York Times speaks to Utah leaders at a symposium for the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at its Monson Center in Salt Lake City Tuesday Jan. 3. The Salt Lake Tribune) Thomas Friedman, three-time Pullitzer Prize winner for the New York Times speaks to Utah leaders at a symposium for the University of Utah's Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute at its Monson Center in Salt Lake City Tuesday Jan. 3. A three-time Pulitzer Prize winner warned Utah's political and business leaders on Tuesday that they must be creative to handle looming disruption from rapidly accelerating advances in technology.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.