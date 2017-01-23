Abdi Mohamed shooting: Police group s...

Abdi Mohamed shooting: Police group says body-cam shows justified

A day after the release of body-camera footage depicting police shooting then-17-year-old Abdullahi "Abdi" Mohamed, members of the group Utah Against Police Brutality say the footage was "damning" of the two officers who fired their weapons. But a police advocacy group said Tuesday that the videos show a legally justified shooting of someone who was intent on violence, and the officers followed what they had be trained it do.

