Abdi Mohamed shooting: Police group says body-cam shows justified...

A day after the release of body-camera footage depicting police shooting then-17-year-old Abdullahi "Abdi" Mohamed, members of the group Utah Against Police Brutality say the footage was "damning" of the two officers who fired their weapons. But a police advocacy group said Tuesday that the videos show a legally justified shooting of someone who was intent on violence, and the officers followed what they had be trained it do.

