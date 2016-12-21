A unique perspective on life
Everywhere he goes, people want to open doors for Dave Nicponski. It's just the way it is; part of the territory when you no longer have the use of your legs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|44 min
|NotPoliticallyCor...
|90
|Vote for Hillary
|16 hr
|Labouj
|75
|brickstone on 33rd
|16 hr
|Robb
|9
|Utah sucks
|16 hr
|Rebecca
|15
|Tiny House Village In SLC
|Sun
|HMadison10
|1
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Dec 31
|Roland
|40
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Dec 29
|Denise R
|31
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC