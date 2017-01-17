4 face federal charges in series of robberies that led to downtown chase

Four men face federal charges in a series of Salt Lake County business robberies in September, including one in which police reported a shot was fired at an employee. Tyrell Anthony James, 23, Damon Keith Grigsby, 19, Isaiah Alexander Jones, 19, and Tristan Melchizadek Walker, 20, all from Salt Lake City, are named in indictments Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.