2 skiers hospitalized after hitting trees at Brighton resort

Police say two people have been hospitalized after accidently skiing into trees in separate incidents at Brighton Resort near Salt Lake City. The Unified Police Department says a skier in her early 20s hit a tree Sunday, suffering head and hip injuries.

