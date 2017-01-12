2 skiers hospitalized after hitting trees at Brighton resort
Police say two people have been hospitalized after accidently skiing into trees in separate incidents at Brighton Resort near Salt Lake City. The Unified Police Department says a skier in her early 20s hit a tree Sunday, suffering head and hip injuries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Progress.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|13 hr
|Charlie P
|105
|Repent Receive HOLYGHOST ACTS 2 38
|16 hr
|Premia
|6
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|18 hr
|Sammy
|44
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|18 hr
|Jusmysecert
|49
|Wake Up Mormons ( REPENT ) ( REPENT )
|18 hr
|Horce
|3
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|Sun
|Tyma
|42
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Jan 13
|yup
|5
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC