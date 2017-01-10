10 best places to hang at Sundance 2017
The annual Sundance Film Festival, which kicked off yesterday in Park City, Utah and runs through January 29, is as much about events - celebrity-studded parties, panels, performances and this year, a protest parade - as it is about movies. You could easily spend a very busy week at the festival being inspired, informed and entertained, and never having sat down once in a cinema.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monsters and Critics.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is everyone there Mormon (Apr '16)
|5 hr
|Arlene carlson
|12
|a lds misionary who had sex with a married woman (Jul '11)
|Thu
|Jusmysecert
|36
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|Wed
|Peter T
|137
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Wed
|token
|46
|Review: Haaga Mattress (Nov '15)
|Wed
|Pam
|6
|Are Aliens Real, if so are they nice or mean? (Oct '12)
|Wed
|Labaron
|32
|White men! Date a woman with bi-racial kids? (May '11)
|Jan 16
|Charlie P
|105
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC