Winter storm blankets Wasatch Front with a white Christmas
Dreams of a white Christmas were fulfilled across the Beehive State as Mother Nature delivered one of the strongest holiday storms on record. An overnight winter storm dumped more than a foot of snow on some areas along the Wasatch Front, including 23 inches reported at Brighton Resort.
