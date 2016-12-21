Where Are Americans Moving? According to New Census Data, Utah.
Utah is experiencing a recent spike in migration as more residents move to Salt Lake City and other municipalities in the state. Most notably, a group of Western states that includes Nevada, Oregon and Washington continue to welcome more residents.
