War, peace and pediatrics: U. researcher awarded for decades of study and care
The Salt Lake Tribune) University of Utah physician John Opitz, M.D., has received the Bundesverdienstkreuz , the only national decoration bestowed by the Republic of Germany. He was photographed at the University's Health Sciences Library in Salt Lake City, Tuesday December 6, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|5 hr
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|140
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|12 hr
|Khan
|25
|the real truth about the jews
|21 hr
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Dec 22
|Caroline
|40
|Utah sucks
|Dec 22
|Richard
|11
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 22
|Allishar
|32,092
|Review: WB Motors Of Utah (Mar '14)
|Dec 21
|Poetroo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC