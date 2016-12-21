Utah Senate requests public comment o...

Utah Senate requests public comment on 3rd District Court nominee

16 hrs ago

The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on Kent Homberg, who was appointed to fill a vacancy on the 3rd District Court by Gov. Gary Herbert. Holmberg has served as an assistant attorney general for the state since 2012, including service as a member of the Utah Supreme Court Advisory Committee on the Utah Rules of Civil Procedure.

