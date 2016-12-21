Utah Senate requests public comment on 3rd District Court nominee
The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is seeking public comment on Kent Homberg, who was appointed to fill a vacancy on the 3rd District Court by Gov. Gary Herbert. Holmberg has served as an assistant attorney general for the state since 2012, including service as a member of the Utah Supreme Court Advisory Committee on the Utah Rules of Civil Procedure.
