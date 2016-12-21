Unique menorahs make Hanukkah special for many Jewish families

Nearly 70 of the youngest members of Utah's Jewish community descended on Home Depot last Sunday afternoon, donning small, orange aprons as they made their way to paint-splattered tables. The carpenters-in-training then used hammers and wood glue to assemble prefabricated menorah kits, while their parents tried to prevent smashed fingers and guided messy paintbrushes.

