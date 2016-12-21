Two FLDS food stamp defendants to sta...

Two FLDS food stamp defendants to stay in jail pending trial

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

A judge on Wednesday opted to keep two defendants charged in the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints food stamp case in jail until their trials. That trial for defendants Seth Jeffs and John Wayman is more likely to start on Jan. 30 in federal court in Salt Lake City than it was a day ago.

Salt Lake City, UT

