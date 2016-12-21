The Gateway hosts holiday art installations by local artists
The Art Shop Project at The Gateway is "a step away from traditional holiday window displays toward more artistic explorations of what the holidays bring," according to a news release. The shopping center partnered with the Salt Lake City Arts Council, the Urban Arts Alliance, the University of Utah, the Downtown Alliance and others to provide the opportunity for local artists to showcase their talents, the news release states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Deseret News.
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|20 min
|Jillian
|21
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Thu
|Caroline
|40
|Utah sucks
|Thu
|Richard
|11
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Thu
|Allishar
|32,092
|Review: WB Motors Of Utah (Mar '14)
|Dec 21
|Poetroo
|6
|why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12)
|Dec 20
|Thomas
|37
|Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12)
|Dec 20
|Jill
|35
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC