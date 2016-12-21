Taylorsville man leads police on 37-mile pursuit in Utah County
A Taylorsville man wanted for theft and burglary led officers on a 37-mile pursuit Monday morning that started in Saratoga Springs and ended when he crashed into a fence near Goshen, police said. Jonathan Cody Smith, 23, was taken into custody following the crash, Utah County Sheriff's Sgt.
