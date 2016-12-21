Shriners patients help ring in the new year at Winter Fest celebration
Jacob Escobedo tries to shoot a bow and arrow as Shriners Hospitals for Children - Salt Lake City holds its annual Winter Fest celebration on Friday. More than 100 patients and their families took part in the festivities, which included a magic show, winter-inspired crafts and cookie decorating.
