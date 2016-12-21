Ririe-Woodbury to Perform 'Wiggle-Fri...

Ririe-Woodbury to Perform 'Wiggle-Friendly' Family Matinee as Part of its Winter Season

Read more: Salt Lake Tribune

This February, families from all across the Wasatch Front will have the opportunity to experience contemporary dance with Elements, Ririe-Woodbury Dance Company's Winter Season family matinA©e. Embracing the philosophy that "dance is for everybody," the Company invites families to enjoy a fun-filled afternoon by offering affordable ticket packages and a "wiggle-friendly" show suitable for all ages.

