'Protect these people:' Utahns mourn suffering of Syrian civilians in Aleppo
A handful of Utahns stood in solidarity with the people of Aleppo during a vigil Tuesday evening on the steps of the state Capitol. The vigil, put on by Sandy-based WhiteHat Magazine, was organized to show empathy for the civilians of the Syrian city caught up in a catastrophic conflict between their government and rebel forces, said Chrisella Herzog, magazine co-founder and editor-in-chief.
