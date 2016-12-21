POST Consumer Brands to Expand Operat...

POST Consumer Brands to Expand Operations in Salt Lake City

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Utah Business

Salt Lake City-POST Consumer Brands, the nation's third-largest cereal company, is expanding their distribution operations to Salt Lake City. POST currently has a facility in Box Elder County, Utah, and has begun construction on a 901,000 square foot facility on California Avenue and 5600 West, near the newly announced Northwest Quadrant development site.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Utah Business.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo... 1 hr Kasick of Pancakes 151
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) 1 hr Carol Anne 39
Utah sucks 2 hr Nancy G 13
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) 2 hr Treats2483 32,094
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 3 hr Rabbeen Al Jihad 29
More Problems with the Book of Mormon 10 hr Frangelica 42
mrs fields cookies suck 10 hr Frangelica 2
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,813 • Total comments across all topics: 277,426,019

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC