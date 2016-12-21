POST Consumer Brands to Expand Operations in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City-POST Consumer Brands, the nation's third-largest cereal company, is expanding their distribution operations to Salt Lake City. POST currently has a facility in Box Elder County, Utah, and has begun construction on a 901,000 square foot facility on California Avenue and 5600 West, near the newly announced Northwest Quadrant development site.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Utah Business.
