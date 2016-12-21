Polygamous leader Seth Jeffs set for change of plea hearing
Another high-ranking polygamous group leader appears ready to take a plea deal in a multimillion dollar food-stamp fraud case. Seth Jeffs has a change of plea hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning in Salt Lake City.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salt Lake Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salt Lake City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Leaked videos partially pull back curtain on Mo...
|5 hr
|Maggie Gallaghers...
|142
|Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo...
|18 hr
|Khan
|25
|the real truth about the jews
|Mon
|LEX LUTHER
|1
|More Problems with the Book of Mormon
|Dec 22
|Caroline
|40
|Utah sucks
|Dec 22
|Richard
|11
|Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11)
|Dec 22
|Allishar
|32,092
|Review: WB Motors Of Utah (Mar '14)
|Dec 21
|Poetroo
|6
Find what you want!
Search Salt Lake City Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC