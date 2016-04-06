Polygamous leader pleads guilty in food stamp fraud case

In this April 6, 2016, file photo, Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints women leave the Federal Courthouse following a hearing in Salt Lake City. Utah polygamous group leader John Wayman, charged in a multimillion dollar food-stamp fraud case, agreed to a plea deal in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 22, that secures his release from jail after six months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.