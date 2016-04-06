Polygamous leader pleads guilty in fo...

Polygamous leader pleads guilty in food stamp fraud case

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: Westport News

In this April 6, 2016, file photo, Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints women leave the Federal Courthouse following a hearing in Salt Lake City. Utah polygamous group leader John Wayman, charged in a multimillion dollar food-stamp fraud case, agreed to a plea deal in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Dec. 22, that secures his release from jail after six months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salt Lake City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslims in Utah Feel a Little Betrayed by Mormo... 21 min Jillian 21
More Problems with the Book of Mormon Thu Caroline 40
Utah sucks Thu Richard 11
News Who says Mormons aren't Christians? (Oct '11) Thu Allishar 32,092
Review: WB Motors Of Utah (Mar '14) Dec 21 Poetroo 6
why mormon missionaries have sex with married w... (Jun '12) Dec 20 Thomas 37
Review: Slickrock Towing And Recovery (Nov '12) Dec 20 Jill 35
See all Salt Lake City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salt Lake City Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Salt Lake County was issued at December 24 at 10:38PM MST

Salt Lake City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salt Lake City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Salt Lake City, UT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,884 • Total comments across all topics: 277,324,988

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC