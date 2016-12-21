Police: 18-year-old homicide suspect in 'robbery gone bad' in custody
An 18-year-old man police say was involved in shooting a man he met under the guise of buying something the man was selling online is in custody. A second suspect, 18-year-old Romeo Alyss Alvarez, was located and arrested Tuesday night after investigators found a wallet and identification he had left behind following what police called a "robbery gone bad."
